Spin Master (TOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson currently has a C$51.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOY. CIBC decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.55.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$34.93 and a 1 year high of C$59.40.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$547.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$552.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.81000000799013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

