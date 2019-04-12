Spin Master (SNMSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spin Master from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 24th.

SNMSF stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

