SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 73,740 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $38.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $33.89 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.2104 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

