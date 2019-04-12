SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) Stake Lessened by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,258. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

