SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 173.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $36.93 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

