SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,261.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $11,761,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $261.40 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $216.97 and a 12-month high of $269.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

