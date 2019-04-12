SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Position Boosted by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

DIA stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,431. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $216.97 and a 12 month high of $269.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

