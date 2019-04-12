Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.77. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

