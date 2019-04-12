Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alphabet (GOOG) Share Price

Headlines about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news impact score of 0.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the information services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,204.62 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 47.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,349.78.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.33, for a total value of $10,863,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,388.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.13, for a total value of $5,973,139.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,079,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

