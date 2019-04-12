SolarWinds Corp (SWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,155,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,193,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments.

