Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.45

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 28043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $279.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 268,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

