Societe Generale Lowers Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) Price Target to GBX 230

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from GBX 301 ($3.93) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MKS. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 272.93 ($3.57).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 278.30 ($3.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.61.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

