Social Activity Token (SAT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. During the last week, Social Activity Token has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $83,678.00 and $19.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00512369 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00062277 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005432 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000283 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003364 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social . The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial . Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

