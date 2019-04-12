Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Desjardins cut shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$58.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$59.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.56.

Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$34.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. Snc-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$33.30 and a twelve month high of C$61.54.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.52) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.40000022641512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Snc-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.30%.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

