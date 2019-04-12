Snap (SNAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Snap continues to witness growth in user engagement, as average time spent on the platform has improved to more than 30 minutes per day. The latest announcements of Snap games, Snap Originals, AR and camera search features are expected to attract users. These are expected to eventually allure advertisers, the primary source of revenues for Snap. Moreover, extended partnerships with Comcast and Viacom related to new content production are likely to expand audience base and drive the top line. Further, Snap expects its user base to increase in 2019, driven by initiatives to attract users above 35 years and the launch of the new Android design that is currently in beta. However, lack of revenue diversification and stiff competition are major headwinds. Moreover, execution is a significant concern due to executive exodus. Further, shares have significantly underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNAP. ValuEngine cut Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.36.

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.90 on Monday. Snap has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The business had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $85,557.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,852,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,690,846.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $37,441.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,155.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,517,946 shares of company stock valued at $64,715,231 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 70.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after buying an additional 208,932 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,050,000 after buying an additional 606,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

