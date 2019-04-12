Snap-on (SNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $186.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $155.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.74 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas L. Kassouf sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.24, for a total transaction of $3,008,254.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $632,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $60,832.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,327 shares of company stock worth $9,123,183. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Snap-on by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.