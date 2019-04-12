Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $38.64 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.32.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a negative net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $1,351,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,375,309 shares of company stock valued at $50,645,594.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Caz Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

