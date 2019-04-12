SmartMesh Hits Market Cap of $17.97 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $17.97 million and $235,261.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.75 or 0.12539191 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00046516 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00029170 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SMT is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

