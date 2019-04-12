SM Energy (SM) Shares Up 5.9%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.31. 2,577,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,660,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. Barclays began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.33 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). SM Energy had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SM Energy by 1,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 632,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 592,145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SM Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

