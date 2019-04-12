Sintana Energy (SEI) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.15

Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 267000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.63.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

