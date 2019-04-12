Simulations Plus (SLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Taglich Brothers cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 95,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,904. The company has a market cap of $394.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of -0.50. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $382,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $1,109,075. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

