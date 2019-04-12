Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Separately, Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 20,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

