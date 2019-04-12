Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Stake Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.67.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $184.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

