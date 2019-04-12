Siltronic (WAF) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €95.89 ($111.50).

Siltronic stock opened at €78.90 ($91.74) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

