Siltronic (WAF) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €95.89 ($111.50).

Shares of FRA:WAF traded up €2.44 ($2.84) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €81.92 ($95.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,034 shares. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

