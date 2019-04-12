Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) PT Lowered to $52.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

SIMO has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.30. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $123.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,922,113 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $66,313,000 after purchasing an additional 175,382 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,624 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 247,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,932 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 70.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,610 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

