Silgan (SLGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silgan Holdings expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.10-$2.20 in 2019, reflecting a 9.6% increase from the prior year at the mid-point. Silgan Holdings expects to deliver improved operating results across all businesses in 2019. Its closures business is anticipated to benefit from the Dispensing Systems acquisition. Further, increase in capital expenditures and lower tax rates are expected to aid growth.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Silgan has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Allott sold 63,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $1,808,830.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 972,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,694,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 25,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $717,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 972,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,884.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,435. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,871,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,829,000 after acquiring an additional 235,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,814,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,436,000 after buying an additional 276,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silgan by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,298,000 after buying an additional 96,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Silgan by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 41,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

