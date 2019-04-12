Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (BME:SGRE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, formerly Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA, is a Spain-based company engaged in the renewable energy equipment manufacture. The Company specializes in the promotion and development of wind farms, as well as the engineering, design, production and sale of wind turbines.

