Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $684,000 in Boeing Co (BA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Boeing makes up about 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 21,969.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,328,303 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145,567 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 33,492,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,801,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,535,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,174,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 26.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,847,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,802,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 50.1% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,613,000 after acquiring an additional 406,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.61.

BA stock opened at $370.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total transaction of $873,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total transaction of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/shulman-demeo-asset-management-llc-invests-684000-in-boeing-co-ba.html.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.