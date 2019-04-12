Short Interest in Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (HEB) Decreases By 70.6%

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 204,409 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the March 15th total of 696,371 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 455,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HEB opened at $0.16 on Friday. Hemispherx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

