Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,749,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,871,000 after purchasing an additional 499,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,749,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,871,000 after purchasing an additional 499,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,050,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,266,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,574 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $278,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $8,345,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,270,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

