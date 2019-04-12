Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after buying an additional 361,546 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,283,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 730,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,283. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $54.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

