Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Sandler O’Neill raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $142.54. 885,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,013. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

