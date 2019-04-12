Shaw Communications Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Desjardins reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SJR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of SJR opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 69.9% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.27%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

