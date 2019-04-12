Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff Sells 250,000 Shares

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 250,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $14,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan D. Sokoloff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 86,212 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $5,079,611.04.

On Monday, March 11th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 185,847 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $9,868,475.70.

On Monday, February 25th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 76,923 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $4,094,611.29.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 2,301 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $121,976.01.

On Thursday, February 21st, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 87,733 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $4,657,744.97.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 3,517 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $186,401.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 28,585 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,576.70.

Shares of SHAK opened at $59.72 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.08 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

