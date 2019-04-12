ShadowCash (SDC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One ShadowCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShadowCash has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. ShadowCash has a market cap of $443,159.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash Coin Profile

ShadowCash (SDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ShadowCash is shadowproject.io . The official message board for ShadowCash is talk.shadowproject.io . ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

Buying and Selling ShadowCash

ShadowCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShadowCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShadowCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShadowCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

