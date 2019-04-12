SES (SGBAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.48. SES has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground communication solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services. The company also provides cloud-scale connectivity solutions; satellite-enabled communications and network services for mobile and broadband customers; network infrastructure and services, and mobile backhaul solutions for telecom and mobile network operators; broadband connectivity solutions to maritime customers; satellite-enabled mobility solutions; network connection solutions to data, assets, and people for oil and gas, mining, hydro, and wind and solar energy companies; and critical connectivity solutions for defense, civil, and humanitarian operations.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.