ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $12,184,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW opened at $245.77 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $147.63 and a one year high of $251.65. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,228.85, a PEG ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.74.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $381,563.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $6,167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at $53,584,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,929 shares of company stock worth $58,203,798 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

