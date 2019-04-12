Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.0164

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, GDAC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $817,452.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tokes (TKS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003051 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,157,535 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinelprotocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, Upbit, IDEX, GDAC, Bittrex, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

