Senseonics (SENS) Stock Price Down 5%

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 1,201,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,807,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

SENS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/senseonics-sens-stock-price-down-5.html.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.