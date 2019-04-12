Sensata Technologies (ST) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensata Technologies B.V., through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for mission critical applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata’s products include pressure sensors, force sensors, position sensors, motor protectors, and thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers and switches. It develops solutions for specific customer requirements or applications across automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Sensata Technologies B.V. is based in Almelo, the Netherlands. “

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ST. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE ST traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,712. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $2,332,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.