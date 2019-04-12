Selz Capital LLC Sells 33,999 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Selz Capital LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,999 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 3.4% of Selz Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.36.

URI stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.79. 539,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,727. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $181.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul I. Mcdonnell sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $1,318,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,773.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $3,981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,917.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,347 shares of company stock valued at $8,276,837. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

