Selz Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ)

Selz Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXSQ. National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Square Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 1,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,220. The company has a market cap of $303.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.50. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $7.52.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 119.40%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, which engages in the provision of capital to established businesses, investing in syndicated bank loans and purchasing debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The company was founded on July 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

