Selz Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Selz Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 238,178 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners makes up about 1.3% of Selz Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Selz Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

ARLP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.62. 3,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.39). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $531.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

