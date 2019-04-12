Selfiecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (SLFI)

Selfiecoin (CURRENCY:SLFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Selfiecoin has a market cap of $8,322.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Selfiecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfiecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfiecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00361851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.01409576 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00222880 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Selfiecoin’s total supply is 107,829,281 coins. Selfiecoin’s official Twitter account is @selfie_coin

Selfiecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfiecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfiecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfiecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

