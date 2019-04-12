Seele (SEELE) One Day Volume Hits $200,364.00

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Seele has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Seele has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $200,364.00 worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele Profile

Seele is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,125,879 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Seele is seele.pro

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

