Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SGEN. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Seattle Genetics to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 2.30. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,313,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,944 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,020. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,729,000.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

