SEACOR Marine (SMHI) versus TOP SHIPS (TOPS) Head-To-Head Comparison

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEACOR Marine and TOP SHIPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $253.61 million 1.14 -$77.61 million N/A N/A TOP SHIPS $41.05 million 0.47 -$11.13 million N/A N/A

TOP SHIPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of TOP SHIPS shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and TOP SHIPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -30.60% -11.96% -5.85% TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SEACOR Marine and TOP SHIPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A TOP SHIPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOP SHIPS has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats TOP SHIPS on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. The company is headquartered in Houma, Louisiana.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; three 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, and M/T Stenaweco Elegance; and a 49,737 dwt product/chemical tanker vessel, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

