SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) PT Lowered to GBX 3,615 at Jefferies Financial Group

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,955 ($51.68) to GBX 3,615 ($47.24) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,637 ($34.46) price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,277.20 ($42.82).

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 3,023 ($39.50) on Tuesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88). The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 19,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,727 ($35.63), for a total transaction of £537,655.32 ($702,541.91).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

