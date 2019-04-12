SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) PT Lowered to GBX 3,615 at Jefferies Financial Group

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,955 ($51.68) to GBX 3,615 ($47.24) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,637 ($34.46) price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,277.20 ($42.82).
Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 3,023 ($39.50) on Tuesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88). The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82.
In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 19,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,727 ($35.63), for a total transaction of £537,655.32 ($702,541.91).
SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.