Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,249 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. CX Institutional raised its stake in Schlumberger by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE SLB opened at $45.31 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

